Lewis Capaldi Says He Will Stop Touring to ‘Adjust to the Impact’ of Tourette’s
GET BETTER SOON
Lewis Capaldi says he’ll be taking a break from touring until at least the end of this year to help him get his “mental and physical health in order” after a diagnosis of the neurological disorder Tourette’s. The hugely popular Scottish singer-songwriter had to be helped through a performance at the Glastonbury Festival over the weekend, with the crowd singing along to his mega-hit “Someone You Loved” as his voice faltered. Capaldi had taken a three-week break before Glastonbury and told the crowd he’d be taking another couple of weeks off after that. In a statement Tuesday he said he’d be stepping back for even longer—which means canceling the end of a world tour. “I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out,” he said. “But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical shape in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.” He ended by apologizing to fans who had planned to come to any of his shows before the end of the year.