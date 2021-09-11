New York Hospital Halts Baby Deliveries After Nurses Quit En Masse Over Vax Mandate
MELTDOWN
A New York hospital announced it would stop delivering babies later this month after a large number of its nurses resigned over a COVID vaccination mandate. Lewis County General Hospital will now stop delivering babies on Sept. 24, according to WWNY TV. At a news conference on Friday in Lowville, Chief Executive Officer Gerald Cayer said that the lack of available staff would hinder the hospital’s ability to deliver babies safely.
According to Cayer, six employees in the maternity unit resigned over the mandate, and another seven were undecided. Cayer added that he is hoping this shutdown will be temporary and that the hospital is working closely with the Department of Health to avoid permanent closure. WWNY TV reports that Lewis County has the state’s highest 7-day average percentage of COVID cases over the last 3 days.