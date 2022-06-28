Read it at Bleacher Report
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton slammed the “archaic mindsets” still plaguing Formula 1 racing after a Nov. 2021 interview resurfaced in which former driver Nelson Piquet discussed a collision in the British Grand Prix and referred to Hamilton as the Brazilian equivalent of the N-word. In a tweet Tuesday, Hamilton slammed Piquet’s choice of words, writing, “It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action.” Both Mercedes and Formula 1 condemned Piquet’s “discriminatory language.”