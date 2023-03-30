LFO’s Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis Becomes Third Member of Boy Band to Die
TRAGIC
Brian “Brizz” Gillis of ’90s boy band LFO has died, his former bandmate Brad Fischetti announced on Thursday. Gillis was in his late forties and is now the third member of the group to have passed away. Fischetti shared the news on Instagram, noting that he doesn’t “have details” about Gillis’ death. Fischetti and Gillis formed LFO in 1995 alongside Rich Cronin, and the trio rose to fame with their hit single “Summer Girls.” Gillis left the band in the late ’90s and was replaced by Devin Lima. Cronin died of a stroke in 2010 after battling leukemia, while Lima died in 2018 after battling stage four adrenal cancer. “The LFO Story is a tragedy,” Fischetti wrote in his post about Gillis’ death, acknowledging the losses of all three of his former bandmates. “I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin. And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that.”