This Closet Steamer the Next Best Thing to At-Home Dry Cleaning

LG’s Styler—a steamer, closet, and full-length mirror in one sleek unit— promises to freshen, rejuvenate, press, steam clean, and sanitize everything from dry cleaning, to delicates, and other ‘not-washer-friendly’ items that always seem to ruin your laundry process.

The unit comes (almost) fully assembled and the directions are simple to follow—although, as a result, the Styler (which has the shape and size of a thin refrigerator) comes as a single, six foot+, 190-pound unit, so it is best to locate and install the unit with the proper moving tools and a friend. The upside of this pre-assembly is that, other than placing a few drawers and racks and securing the unit, you can basically just plug in the Styler and set it to work right away.

Because of its size and shape, the Styler would be ideal to put in a laundry area or closet—the full-length, mirror-like, reflective front (which doubles as a touch-sensitive control panel) would be a great addition to a walk-in closet to get a look of your freshly steamed or pressed outfit before you head to work or out on the town.

WiFi connectivity is the hardest feature to set up with the Styler, but it is no more difficult than similar smart devices of its kind. The LG Thinq app control leaves a lot to be desired as the ‘remote’ start feature actually requires you to have priorly activated the ‘remote start’ mode by pressing a button on the Styler itself.

LG Styler Smart WiFi Enabled Steam Closet

Despite this quirky, not remote ‘remote start’ feature, the variety of settings, the wide breadth of fabrics and materials that the Styler can handle make it a stand-out product in its niche field—plus you’ll never have to hand steam your garments again. The Styler comes with a full-page, laminated set of instructions about which settings and cycles to use each of the fabrics/items it can treat as well as clear and simple instructions about where to place the items in the Styler for the most effective treatment.

The LG Styler retails for $999 to $1200 depending on the model. While this price tag may be a bit steep for a consumer appliance, the versatility of the LG Styler (plus its aesthetically-pleasing multifunctional design) make it a worthwhile investment for a variety of folks—from thrifters and bargain-bin hunters looking to sanitize their new finds to professionals who want an elegant and simple, ‘set-it-and-forget-it clothes press and steamer.

In particular, if you routinely use dry cleaning services, the LG Styler may just pay for itself over time—dry cleaning prices are increasing steadily and even with delivery or courier services, getting your items back can be a hassle. Aside from the obvious convenience of in-home steam cleaning, there isn't a risk that your precious heirloom dress or vintage suit will be mangled, subjected to the wrong treatment, or disappear into that dark, ‘Bermuda Triangle’ of the dry cleaners’ endless Byzantine labyrinth of oiled conveyor racks and nearly identical tiny slips of paper.

LG’s Styler gives you exactly what it promises— a more stylish wardrobe and a more stylish you.

