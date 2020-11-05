Save Up to $100 on a New LG TV During Target’s Early Black Friday Sale

OK no need to freak—it’s not Black Friday, yet. But this year, Target is doing Black Friday throughout the month of November. They’re releasing deals on a weekly basis that are as good, if not better, than Black Friday Deals, and if the price goes lower anywhere other than at Target before December 25th, they’ll match it, no problem. If you were planning on getting a new TV during Black Friday, now might be the time, instead.

Target is taking up to $100 off LG UHD TVs. These TVs are 4K, Smart, and have Google Assistant and Alexa Built In. You might not be able to take your eyes off it.

LG UHD TV 43-Inch Down From $350 Buy on Target $ 250

LG UHD TV 50-Inch Down From $400 Buy on Target $ 350

LG UHD TV 55-Inch Down From $480 Buy on Target $ 430

