Two More LGBT Fentanyl Deaths Ruled Murders in NYC
HEARTBREAKING
A 25-year-old and 33-year-old found dead in Manhattan in 2022 were murdered, according to an ABC News report—making them the latest victims in a potential pattern of drugging and beating incidents traced to gay clubs. The New York City Chief Medical Examiner determined the two men Julio Ramirez and John Umberger, killed in April and June, respectively, were given a lethal dose of fentanyl then beaten. Shortly afterward, somebody accessed their financial accounts, emptying the savings of one and running up some $200,000 in charges on the other. The district attorney has charged a suspect in a pair of similar killings but has yet to formally link the two sets of homicides. The total number of victims may number as many as seven, ABC reported.