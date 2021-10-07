Gay Patient Diagnosed With ‘Homosexuality’ at Spanish Hospital
¿QUÉ?
An LGBTQ+ collective has expressed outrage after a 19-year-old woman visited a hospital in southeast Spain, only to receive a diagnosis on paper that read: “Current illness: homosexual.” The woman, who is gay, was examined by a gynecologist at Reina Sofía hospital for a menstrual condition on Monday. The gynecologist asked the patient if he could include her sexual orientation in his report and she was surprised but consented. “At first, I thought it was funny, but it just isn’t,” the woman said.
The patient and her family have raised the issue with a local gay rights organization, Galactyco, which has lodged a demand for answers and an apology from the regional government, health ministry and health service. “We find it alarming, unacceptable and intolerable that there are professionals today who are responsible for our health, but who ignore the realities of LGBTI people,” the group said in a statement. A spokesperson for the regional health service told local media that a mistake had been made, and the hospital would be offering an apology.