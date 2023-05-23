Largest U.S. LGBTQ+ Rights Group Advises Against Travel to Florida
‘STATE OF EMERGENCY’
The nation’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group became the latest organization Tuesday to issue a travel advisory for Florida, following in the steps of the NAACP, League of United Latin American Citizens, Equality Florida, and Florida Immigrant Coalition. The Human Rights Campaign’s advisory cites the “devastating impacts of laws” targeting the LGBTQ+ community and other attacks such as abortion restrictions, loosening gun policies, and book bans. “Because of Ron DeSantis and his frenzied appeal to extremists, LGBTQ+ people in Florida are finding themselves in a state of emergency every single day,” the company’s President Kelley Robinson said in a news release. “Since the day he took office, Governor DeSantis has weaponized his position to weave bigotry, hate, and discrimination into public law for his own political gain.” The Florida governor has laid siege on LGBTQ+ people in the state with the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, bans on gender affirming care, and anti-trans bathroom policies.