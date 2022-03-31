LGBTQ Coalition Takes Florida, Gov. DeSantis to Court Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill
‘state censorship’
A collection of LGBTQ advocates filed suit in federal court against the state of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration on Thursday, hoping to thwart a new law that heavily restricts what young children can be taught about gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom. The law, signed into effect by DeSantis on Monday, had been branded the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents, who argue that it strips the LGBTQ community of autonomy and humanity. Thursday’s lawsuit qualified the argument further, calling the legislation “state censorship” and “a grave abuse of power.” Attorneys for the advocates said the measure, which they decried as vague and arbitrary, violated the Constitution’s First and 14th amendments, as well as federal Title IX regulations. Filed on behalf of a number of gay rights organizations and local families, the suit marks the first legal challenge to the new law. “The State of Florida has no right to declare [the LGBTQ community] outcasts, or to treat their allies as outlaws,” the complaint read, “by punishing schools where someone dares to affirm their identity and dignity.”