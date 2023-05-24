LGBTQ+ Drag Nuns Accept Mayor’s Pride Night Invite After Dodgers Drama
PARTY ON
The group of drag nuns who were uninvited from a Los Angeles Dodgers Pride Night and then subsequently re-invited following backlash over the decision might have accepted the return request, but that doesn’t mean they have to stop at just one party. After news the invite was rescinded amid complaints from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Bill Donahue, president of the Catholic League, and other conservatives, Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken announced over the weekend that she had invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to the Los Angeles Angels’ upcoming pride night on June 17. While the Sisters announced yesterday that they would return to the Dodgers’ annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night, the question remained whether they would still attend the Angels’ event. That was answered Tuesday night after group member Sister Unity tweeted confirmation they would “be proud” to attend. “We warmly appreciate the mayor's inclusion,” Sister Unity said in a posted statement.