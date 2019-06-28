CHEAT SHEET
‘SERIOUS HEALTH PROBLEM’
Nearly Two Million LGBTQ Youths Think About Suicide Each Year, Report Says
Nearly 2 million LGBTQ youths in the United States think about suicide every year, according to new research. The study from the Trevor Project looked at LGBTQ youths between the ages of 13-24. It found that those between 13-18 were twice as likely to contemplate suicide as those who were 19-24. Researchers used information from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Trevor Project’s own National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health. Director of Research Amy E. Green told NBC News the numbers are “conservative estimates.” She added: “These numbers are the bare minimum they could be because we used a conservative method to conclude our estimates... The fact that we still arrived at these huge, astonishing numbers shows that this is a serious health problem.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741