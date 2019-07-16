Save More Than 20% On Any Size LG Nano 8 Smart LED TV

LG knows TVs and the Nano 8 Series brings with it upgraded picture quality and color. Each of the three models on sale (in your choice of 49-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch with different discounts on each) is outfitted with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to couple audio and visuals as best as possible. For a top-rated TV upgrade this summer from a top brand like LG, move quick to score the Prime Day discount it ends tonight. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.