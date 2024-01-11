LAS VEGAS, Nevada—The 115-inch television wasn’t the only TV making a buzz at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show. LG announced this week that they’re releasing a TV that’s also completely transparent.

You read that right: You can actually see through the TV.

The OLED Signature T features a transparent 77-inch screen that users will be able to watch movies and shows on like normal. The only difference is that darker, black colors will appear see-through. However, the TV also features a black contrast filter, which can be raised if you want a normal, boring viewing experience.

Though it might seem gimmicky at first blush, seeing it in person is an entirely different experience. The TV is a part of LG’s attempt to change the way that we typically arrange and treat televisions in our homes.

“The TV doesn’t have to go above the fireplace anymore. The TV doesn’t have to go on a wall,” an LG spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “The TV can redefine your living space.”

In this way, the TV itself can be a kind of art piece to complement a room rather than be there for purely entertainment. On the CES showroom floor, LG had displays including things like aquariums, fireplaces, and eye-catching animations.

The entire set up is wireless too—or, at least, it’s mostly wireless. The Signature T needs to be plugged in for power. However, it connects to the internet via the Zero Connect Box, a small box device that enables online connection. Since you don’t have to worry about hooking it up to a Roku or Fire Stick, it gives it a much greater degree of flexibility when placing it in your home.

“We look at this as an opportunity where you’ve got a New York apartment with a great shot of the skyline, but also no great place to put the TV since you don’t want an 80-inch display blocking your view,” another LG spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “[The Signature T] can drop the contrast screen and basically disappear.”

There’s no word yet on what the price would be—but rest assured: It will be pricey. The company was also vague about a release date, saying that it would be released in either “Q3 or Q4 of 2024.” Once it does launch, though, customers will be able to purchase what is easily one of the most impressive and innovative TVs on the market.