Liam Gallagher Actually Loves the AI Oasis Album: ‘I Sound Mega’
DON’T LISTEN IN ANGER
An AI-generated Oasis album sounds like the kind of thing that famed curmudgeon Liam Gallagher would loathe. As it turns out, however, the Oasis frontman has handed down a positive verdict on AISIS, an album of music written by the British indie band Breezer that’s fronted by a digitally programmed Gallagher. After it went viral over the weekend—even prompting an angry Piers Morgan rant about the threat of AI—Gallagher said on Twitter that he’d only listened to part of the album but was majorly impressed. “It’s better than all the other snizzle out there,” he tweeted on Wednesday, telling another follower that he found the project “mad as fuck” and that “I sound mega” (big compliments, in Liam-speak). This comes during an already wild week for AI’s impact on the music industry, as a song featuring AI-generated vocals from Drake and The Weeknd was yanked from streaming services by Universal Music Group. No word on whether Drake thought he, too, sounded “mega” on that fake track.