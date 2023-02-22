Liam Neeson Bashes His ‘BS’ Interview on ‘The View’
Actor Liam Neeson had few nice words to say about the hosts of The View in an interview with Rolling Stone, slamming his latest interview and describing his recent appearance as “embarrassing.” Neeson appeared on the show to discuss his latest film, Marlowe, last week. He told Rolling Stone that prior to the interview, he could hear the ladies of The View discussing gun violence in a prior segment and thought he was going to engage in some similarly hard-hitting topics. However, his interview wasn’t quite as political, as co-host Joy Behar revealed her crush on the star and the show aired a montage of her complimentary comments about the star. “I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion,” Neeson said. “And then our segment starts and it’s just all this BS with Joy [Behar] and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed. I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know? One of the ladies [Sunny Hostin] is a prosecutor and we had a little chat afterward and it was a good, intelligent conversation, but then the segment’s all about this — oof —thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing.”