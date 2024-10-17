Liam Payne was seemingly having a “lovely day in Argentina” just hours before his death on Wednesday, according to what appear to be a series of final posts made to his Snapchat account.

The former One Direction member was found dead in the courtyard of a Buenos Aires hotel, having apparently plunged 13 to 14 meters from his balcony, according to local police. A cause of death has not officially been determined, and it was unclear whether the fall was accidental or intentional.

On his Snapchat Story, however, it would have appeared to any fan that Payne was having a relaxing vacation. In since-deleted posts in the hours before his death, he posted a front-facing video in which he told followers, “It’s a lovely day here in Argentina. This is the breakfast table. Just enjoying coffee and breakfast even though it’s 1 p.m.”

His girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, can be heard piping up: “Literally, we sleep in every day until at least 12. We’re such losers!” It is unclear when the photos were taken.

More photos showed the former One Direction star’s extravagant breakfast, the view from an outdoor courtyard, and a photo of his sleeping dog.

“Today, we ride,” Payne said. “We’re gonna ride some horses. I think I’m going to be playing polo again, which is going to put me out of action again for about six weeks.”

The photos continued posting after Payne’s death was first reported, suggesting they were scheduled in advance. The final photo was posted at 5:30 p.m.—consisting of a mirror selfie of himself and Cassidy, who was posed in a bikini. According to the Daily Mail, the image was a throwback photo posted by Cassidy last year celebrating his 30th birthday.