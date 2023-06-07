Socialite Says Billionaire Ex-Hubby Hired Russian Assassins to Kill Her
BULLETPROOF
Libbie and David Mugrabi had a messy $100 million divorce three years ago. But it may have been even nastier than once thought—Libbie accused her ex-husband on Wednesday of hiring two Russian assassins to kill her. “A lady was waiting outside my house for seven days,” Libbie told DailyMail.com as she made her way to family court in lower Manhattan, where she sought a restraining order against David and full custody of their two kids. “A Russian woman called Devora told me David was trying to kill me,” she added. Perhaps that’s why she showed up to court Wednesday wearing a $25,000 bulletproof vest. At the hearing, the judge granted Libbie, a prominent socialite, and her 14-year-old son a temporary restraining order against David, a billionaire art dealer.