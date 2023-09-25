Liberal Group Spending $70 Million Trying to Make Biden Look Cool
GODSPEED
ProgressNow, a liberal group with big-money backers, is sinking up to $70 million on a project to create an online left-wing “echo chamber” to compete with its conservative rivals—and make President Joe Biden appear more cool to young voters in the process. To reach their goals the organization has created an app, called Megaphone, that gives users the ability to choose pre-made liberal memes and graphics to post, Politico reports. At the heart of the issue, ProgressNow says, is the fact that right-wing influencers and media ventures have outpaced traditional media in certain communities—and will require similar tactics to reach those voters from the other side. “The left has been getting outpaced online,” Anna Scholl, president of ProgressNow, told Politico. “[But] the goal of Megaphone is not to replicate the right-wing echo chamber infrastructure. It is to build our own echo chamber infrastructure.”