Liberty University Denies Viral Claim Lil Nas X Is Planning to Enroll
WE DON’T KNOW HER
Lil Nas X may be entering his Christian era, but Liberty University won’t be the school to guide him to the light. After the rapper posted what he claimed to be an acceptance letter from the Christian college to social media on Tuesday, a spokesperson told TMZ that it hadn’t come from them. “We can confirm that Liberty University did not issue the Montero Hill ‘acceptance letter’ posted yesterday to social media, and we have no record of Montero Hill applying to the University,” they said, adding that “all” were welcome to apply. Of course, anyone with a passing familiarity with Lil Nas X, possibly among social media’s greatest trolls, might have noticed a couple of red flags in his post, despite his insistence in the caption that “Not everything is a troll!” For one, the letter was signed by Jerry Falwell. And while it was unclear whether the Falwell in question was Jr. or Sr., neither man is currently president of Liberty University, with the former having resigned in 2020 in the wake of a sex scandal, and the latter having died in 2007.