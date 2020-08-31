Liberty University Announces Independent Investigation of Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Tenure
Liberty University on Monday announced that it’s opening an independent investigation into “all facets” of Jerry Falwell Jr.’s time as president. In a statement, the evangelical university’s board said it had retained an outside firm to conduct a wide-ranging inquiry of the school’s operations under Falwell’s control, adding that it was “committed to learning the consequences that have flowed from a lack of spiritual stewardship by our former president.”
Last week, Falwell Jr. resigned after Reuters published an interview with a former pool boy who alleged he had a seven-year sexual relationship with the 58-year-old and his wife. He had already been placed on indefinite leave after a photo of him with his pants unzipped surfaced. “Some may say that all the signs were there for a long time before last week,” the Liberty University’s board said in a statement. “It’s certainly fair to say that there were questionable comments made, worrying behavior, and inappropriate social media posts, but all the signs were not there until the start of last week.”