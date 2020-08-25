Liberty University May Owe Jerry Falwell Jr. $10.5 Million: WSJ
CASH OUT
Liberty University may owe its former president Jerry Falwell, Jr., as much as $10.5 million in the wake of his scandal-plagued resignation from the evangelical college, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with Falwell’s compensation. Falwell’s salary, which he’s due to be paid for the next two years, is $1.25 million, and his contract with the conservative religious school, founded by his late father, stipulates that he receive a lump sum of $8 million if his responsibilities are reduced. The board of the university placed him on an indefinite leave of absence two weeks ago before he resigned. Falwell, arguably President Donald Trump’s most prominent evangelical backer, abdicated his position after posting a photo of himself with his pants unzipped and after a Miami pool boy said Falwell enjoyed watching the hotel staffer have sex with Falwell’s wife Becki. “I didn’t break any rules—I get my compensation,” he told the Journal Monday night. Liberty did not confirm Falwell’s assertions.