Senate Hearing on Facebook Crypto Project to Be Held Next Month

Facebook’s global cryptocurrency project will be the subject of a Senate Banking Committee hearing next month, Reuters reports. The July 16 hearing will reportedly explore “privacy considerations” that might come up as the project gets rolled out, among other topics. While no witnesses have been announced for the hearing, a source claimed David Marcus—who heads the social network’s “blockchain efforts”—will testify for Facebook. The company announced their cryptocurrency project, named Libra, just yesterday, but it has already faced backlash. Sen. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said the effort was just another form of the company’s “unchecked expansion and extending its reach into the lives of its users.”