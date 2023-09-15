Kansas Librarians Say They Were Fired Over Rainbow Autism Display
‘LGBTQ AGENDAS’
Two Kansas librarians filed a lawsuit after they were fired following objections to rainbow displays they put up during Pride Month—despite the fact the displays had nothing to do with gay pride, they say. Kari Wheeler and Brandy Lancaster, who were axed by the Sterling Free Public Library in July, allege that the rainbow display Lancaster put up was meant to be a celebration of neurodiversity and autism awareness under the banner “All Together Now.” Instead, their complaint states, library and city officials mistook it as a symbol pushing the “LGBTQ agenda.” The trouble began in June, when a temporary summer library employee complained about the display to Michelle Miller, the vice chair of the library board. Miller then texted Wheeler, the library’s director, saying in part: “We have a conservative town and as a library do not need to make political statements (see Target and Budlight as negative examples). I certainly do not want the library to promote LGBTQ agendas.” Wheeler took down the display, but two weeks later, the board voted to fire both her and Lancaster.