CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
NOT IN OUR NAME
U.S. Blocks UN Security Council Condemnation of Libya Migrant Camp Attack, Says Report
Read it at Duetsche Welle
The United States has blocked the United Nations Security Council from issuing a statement condemning the airstrike on a migrant detention center in Libya which left 44 people dead, according to a report in Germany. Deutsche Welle reports that British representations circulated a statement that condemned the air strike and called for a ceasefire when the council met Wednesday. However, the U.S. reportedly prevented the 15-member Security Council from issuing a statement. The U.S. State Department had earlier condemned the air strike, but didn't go as far as to call for a ceasefire. The air strike hit a detention center in Tripoli on Wednesday. Libya's UN-backed government in Tripoli blamed the attack on the insurgent Libyan National Army.