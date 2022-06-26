Christian Pregnancy Center Scorched and Vandalized After Roe Ruling
BAD SIGN
The FBI has been called in after a blaze erupted at a Christian pregnancy center in Colorado just hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. Authorities in Longmont say the fire at Life Choices center is being investigated as arson. Firefighters found the building with “fire and heavy smoke damage” in the wee hours of Saturday morning, according to a press release from Longmont Public Safety, which noted that an evidence response team from the FBI is now involved. The building had also been vandalized, with the culprits leaving the message, “If abortions aren’t safe neither are you” on the front of the building, along with an anarchy symbol, photos showed. Employees at a pro-life pregnancy center in Michigan said the same message was spray-painted on their building earlier this week, and the slogan was reported at other, similar centers back in May. Another message, apparently spray-painted on the sidewalk, said, “Bans off our bodies.” Life Choices, which bills itself on its website as “a Christ-centered ministry providing education, support, healing, and limited medical services for sexual life choices,” offers “post-abortion support” and counseling on alternatives to abortion.