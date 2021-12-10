Life Sentence for Michigan Man Who Killed Wife With Heroin-Laced Cereal
CEREAL KILLER
A Michigan man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after being found guilty in November of murdering his wife by spiking her breakfast cereal with a lethal dose of heroin, MLive.com reported. Jason Harris, 47, had been charged with first-degree murder, solicitation of murder, and delivery of a controlled substance causing death for poisoning Christina Ann Thompson Harris, 36, in September 2014. Her death was initially ruled an accidental overdose. But after family members and associates gave police new information about the couple’s relationship, including comments Harris reportedly made about “getting rid of” his wife, authorities took another look at the situation. Investigators tested frozen breast milk Thompson Harris, a new mother, had saved prior to her death, and found no evidence of drug use. This, they determined, meant she was not a drug user and was unlikely to have overdosed. The medical examiner updated the manner of death to homicide in 2019.
“I agree completely with their verdict,” Genesee Circuit Court Judge David J. Newblatt told Harris during Friday’s sentencing. “You are guilty. You did this. You are a murderer. You are a liar. I want to make that very clear.”