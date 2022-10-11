No Emergency Prep Kit Is Complete Without This Deeply Discounted Personal Water Filter
AMAZON EARLY ACCESS 2022
Not trusting that public water fountain or funky-colored lake? Neither are we. Stay hydrated whenever and wherever with a straw that acts as a personal water filter no matter the water source, removing over 99.99% of bacteria. Weighing just two ounces, you can sip directly from practically wherever, saving you time and money while keeping plastic bottles and straws out of our ecosystem. Whether you’re an avid camper, hiker, or just need to round off your emergency prep or bug-out bag, Life Straw’s discounted water filter will not let you down.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
Down from $30
Free Shipping | Free Returns
