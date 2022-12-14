This Collapsible Bottle From LifeStraw’s Peak Series Is Perfect for Hiking & Emergency Prep
PEAK HYDRATION
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Your days of freaking out upon realizing you’d forgotten to fill your water flask before running up that hill are over, as are your days of lugging around a hefty, seemingly hulk-sized, steel flask in a drawstring bag on an intense hike that’s already taking everything out of you. This 650 ml collapsible water-filtering bottle from LifeStraw knows you’ve reached your last straw, and it’s here to stop that flask from breaking your back. Of course, it’s also a must for any emergency prep kit or bug-out bag.
LifeStraw’s uniquely engineered, all-in-one water storage and filtration device is the only bottle you need for outdoor adventures. The bottle’s filter “protects against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness,” according to the science behind the bottle. It is designed to be highly versatile and on-the-go-friendly, meaning you can use it for just about any occasion, like brushing your teeth or cooking out in nature. This collapsible water bottle is also highly durable, with 2x thicker materials, and ultra-leak proof (thanks to its smart seal mouthpiece), making your trek with your valuables—like your phone, camera, a mid-hike snack—ultra-safe. This water-purifying bottle is a great gift for hikers and campers, but it’s also a must for any emergency prep kit.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more health and fitness deals, including Vitacost coupons, Dick’s Sporting Goods coupons, Walmart coupons, and Macy’s coupons.