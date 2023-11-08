Add Some Relaxation Time to Your Schedule This Holiday Season With A Yoga Mat From Liforme
OM!
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re finding yourself or a close friend or family member more stressed than usual as the holidays approach, trying a mind-body practice like yoga or meditation can be a great way to help calm your nerves and keep you centered. Yoga is great because, aside from some comfy clothes, all you need is a quality yoga mat to get going. If you’re in need of a yoga mat, Liforme has you covered with its large assortment of varieties. Best of all? Liforme’s Black Friday sale started early this year, so you can already score up to 40 percent ahead of the holiday gifting season.
Liforme Black Friday Sale
Up to 40% Off
Its Black Friday includes everything from yoga mats, yoga pads, travel mats, and more. Liforme’s products stand out against other yoga mats on the market because they contain markers that can help beginners learn new moves, ensure proper positioning to reduce the likelihood of injury, and adjust form without an instructor present. And, unlike some other yoga mats, these grip the floor to prevent unwanted slipping and sliding. Since yoga mats and other yoga tools are very personal, Liforme has a helpful buying guide that can be used to figure out which one is the best fit according to your (or your giftee’s) color and style preferences and fitness goals.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more health and fitness deals, including Vitacost coupons, Dick’s Sporting Goods coupons, Walmart coupons, and Macy’s coupons.