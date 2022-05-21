‘Light in the Darkness:’ 32-Year-Old Victim of Buffalo Shooting Is Laid to Rest
‘REMEMBER HER SMILE’
Mourners gathered Sunday in Syracuse, New York, to lay to rest 32-year-old Roberta Anne Drury, a victim of the racist Buffalo shooting. “Robbie was more than just a name,” said her sister, Amanda Drury, per the Buffalo News. “We just want to make sure that everyone remembers her smile, her love, her compassion.” Drury’s funeral, which was held at Assumption Church, is the second of the 10 victims who were shot and killed in what authorities have called a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime” on May 14. During the service, Rev. Nicholas Spano called Drury a “light in the darkness.” The Buffalo News reports that Drury grew up in Cicero, north of Syracuse, and was living in Buffalo to help care for her brother as he recovered from leukemia. “It’s almost ironic,” her aunt, Lisa Drury, said, “because she was taken in such an act of hatred, and she truly loved and embraced everybody. If she was struggling in her life, she still loved on you.”