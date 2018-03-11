Lightning Strikes Rwanda Church, Killing 16

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Agence France-Presse
At least 16 people are dead after lightning struck a Seventh Day Adventist church in southern Rwanda, instantly killing several churchgoers. Two of those killed had initially survived the strike but died later in a hospital, local mayor Habitegeko Francois told AFP on Sunday. Another 140 churchgoers were injured, he said, but many of them had already been treated and discharged. “Doctors say that only three of them are in critical condition but they are getting better,” Francois was quoted as saying. A similar incident occurred in the area Friday, when lightning hit a group of 18 students, killing one of them.