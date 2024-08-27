Lil Baby’s Lawyers Push Back After Las Vegas Arrest
DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM?
Rapper Lil Baby’s Las Vegas night out took a turn after he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit Monday night. TMZ reports that the “Drip Too Hard” rapper was in a nightclub when he was busted with the illegal weapon. He was taken to jail and had his bail set to $5,000. Drew Findling and David Chesoff, Lil Baby’s lawyers, issued a statement to the outlet that said: “To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit. On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas.” According to TMZ, his out-of-state permit is permissible in Sin City. He was previously arrested in Atlanta for “failure to signal, eluding police and reckless driving” and in Paris for posession of marijuana. The Grammy-winner, whose legal name is Dominique Jones, was last active on his Instagram story Monday night when he promoted an event at a Los Angeles restaurant.