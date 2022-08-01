Lil Durk Says He’s Taking a Break After Pyrotechnic Injury at Lollapalooza
OUCH
Rapper Lil Durk says he is stepping away to “focus on his health” after an onstage injury at Lollapalooza. The 29-year-old posted the update to Instagram on Sunday, accompanied by a picture of himself in what appears to be a hospital wearing a mask with a large eye patch covering one eye. The post came just hours after he was struck in the face by a pyrotechnic during the music festival, with footage on social media showing the star being hit by two large columns of smoke before he stumbles backward and appears injured. Moments later he continues his set. “Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” Lil Durk captioned his post on Instagram. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans,” he continued. “Appreciate y’all.”