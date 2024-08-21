Lil Jon Changes Lyrics to His Song in Surprise DNC Appearance
WINDOW TO THE WALZ
Rapper Lil Jon delivered a surprise performance during the ceremonial roll call vote during the Democratic National Convention, leaving the crowd screaming. When the emcee asked Georgia how the state was casting its votes, the response was a long, “Yeaaaaah” from Lil Jon, who made his way to the floor in a cerulean vest and matching pants. “Ladies and gentleman, we are here tonight to officially nominate Kamala Harris for president,” he said over the mic, before leading into opening lyrics of “Turn Down for What,” his hit 2013 song alongside DJ Snake. “Fire up that loud/Another round of shots … DNC, turn down for what!” The Atlanta rapper high-fived the crowd as he moved towards the Georgia delegates chanting, “We’re not going back! We’re not going back!” He also incorporated his 2002 song, “Get Low,” into his appearance, changing the lyrics to “VP Harris to the Walz!” Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Nikema Williams could be seen bopping along.