Lil Nas X Comes Out as Gay on Final Day of Pride Month

Lil Nas X, the rapper whose hit “Old Town Road” has become a viral sensation, has come out as gay, in a post Sunday to mark World Pride Day.

The rapper, who wowed audiences at the British music festival Glastonbury this weekend, told his Twitter followers on Sunday to take a closer listen to his new song “c7osure.”

He said that while he thought some of them already knew he was gay and others didn’t care, he acknowledged there would be others who weren’t going to support him following the revelation.

In the tune, Lil Nas X sings: “I want and I need / To let go / Use my time to be free... Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow / No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go… This is what I gotta do / Can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”

The rapper then posted an image of his album cover, which featured rainbow-colored buildings.

Showing a good sense of humor, the rapper then retweeted another message with an amusing typo.