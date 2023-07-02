Lil Nas X Dodges Sex Toy Hurled at Him Onstage at Swedish Festival
‘WHO THREW THEY P*SSY?’
A fan threw an adult sex toy at Lil Nas X during a set in Sweden over the weekend, making him the latest musician in recent weeks to contend with unidentified flying objects being hurled at them mid-concert. The 24-year-old rapper was performing his song “Down Souf Hoes” at European Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday when a replica vagina was flung onto the stage. He sidestepped the object and recovered quickly, joking, “Who threw they pussy onstage?” before continuing with the show, according to cell phone footage of the event. The bizarre trend seemingly kicked off last month at a Bebe Rexha concert, when the singer suffered a black eye after a fan’s cell phone hit her. Following Rexha’s injury, other artists like Pink, Sexyy Red, and Kelsea Ballerini were similarly subjected to strange projectiles while performing. Less than two weeks ago, singer Ava Max was slapped “so hard” by a fan who’d rushed the stage that the inside of her eye was scratched, she tweeted.