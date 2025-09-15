Lil Nas X Enters Treatment Program After Naked Arrest
Lil Nas X is entering an inpatient treatment program after his naked arrest last month. On Monday, the artist appeared before a Los Angeles court, where a judge amended the terms of his arrest to permit out-of-state treatment. In court his defense attorney, Drew Findlind, expressed to the court that the artist was in need of help for his physical and mental health, to address personal issues that landed him this predicament. Lil Nas X’s father asked the public to have sympathy for his son who is dealing with the pressures of fame. His father told The Sunday Times “he asked me to say, ‘Tell everybody I’m sorry they saw me like that.” His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 18. According to TMZ, the singer is facing three felony counts of causing injury to a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest; he has pleaded not guilty. The artist faces up to five years in state prison if convicted.