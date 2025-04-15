Anthony Scaramucci, who infamously served as President Donald Trump’s White House communications director for just 10 days in 2017, is once again sounding the alarm on his former boss—this time over Trump’s trade policy. In a new interview with the Financial Times, Scaramucci slammed the president’s tariffs, calling them “the stupidest economic policy that the United States has ever come up with.” Scaramucci accused the president of wanting to “end the global trading system and weaken the US.” Since his stint in the White House, Scaramucci, the founder of the investment firm SkyBridge Capital, has become an outspoken critic of Trump, endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Speaking with the Financial Times, he said that Trump’s penchant for retribution has scared top banking and finance executives into silence, even as the administration’s whiplash rollout (and rollback) of its tariffs continues to rattle global markets. “They’re afraid of him... They don’t want to end up with any legal action against their bank or their family. And they’ve been told by their boards: keep your mouth shut,” Scaramucci said.
President Donald Trump’s policies could cost the U.S. economy $90 billion this year in lost tourism and export revenue, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs. Many foreign visitors are avoiding the U.S. over concerns about increased hostility at the border, including reports about European tourists being detained for weeks in U.S. immigration centers. Others are angry about Trump’s trade wars and his treatment of U.S. allies—particularly Canada—and are boycotting U.S. travel and products. Last month, international visits were down 10 percent compared to a year earlier, even though the U.S. was originally expecting to welcome a near record 77 million foreign visitors this year. Canadian flight reservations for the summer tourist season are down an incredible 70 percent after Trump has repeatedly threatened to annex the country and make it the 51st American state. Some hotel groups are also reporting a 25 percent drop in bookings from European travelers. Almost $20 billion in retail spending from international visitors could be at risk.
A new poll has compiled some pretty interesting picks for the next Democratic presidential candidate. Conducted by Echelon Insights between April 10 to April 14, the survey of more than 1,000 participants found former Vice President Kamala Harris topping the list as a favorite to win with 28 percent of votes. Meanwhile, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker soared up the ranks following his record-setting Senate floor speech earlier this month, landing at the No. 2 spot with 11 percent of votes. Joining Harris and Booker in the top five are former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tied at 7 percent, plus Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at 5 percent. The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart also made the cut with 3 percent of votes—the same as mooted frontrunners Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, while ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith nabbed 1 percent. The November 2028 election is over 1,000 days away. Primaries are slated to begin in New York and Nevada in February 2028.
One of the top bosses at Lego and a close friend of the Danish royal family has died in a skiing accident. Michael Halbye, 64, was skiing at an exclusive resort at Verbier in the Swiss Alps when he went off piste and sustained serious injuries in a freak accident. He was airlifted to a hospital but died from internal bleeding shortly after his arrival. Halbye was the deputy chairman of Kirkbi, an investment fund that owns a majority stake in The Lego Company. His death was announced by Kirkbi chairman and top Lego boss Kris Kristiansen, who said: “It is with great sadness that we received the news of Michael’s sudden passing. Our thoughts and care go to Michael’s family and loved ones, who are now faced with having to process the unexpected loss of a man who, in all facets of life, has left a great and positive impression on those around him.” Denmark’s Queen Mary also paid tribute to Halbye’s passing, describing him as a “valued colleague and loyal friend” and lamenting his death as “a great personal loss.”
The property of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, who were found dead in their New Mexico mansion in February, was infested with disease-spreading rats, The Daily Mail reported. The 95-year-old Hollywood star died days after his wife, 65, passed away from a hantavirus pulmonary syndrome—a rare condition spread by rodent droppings and urine. Hackman’s passing was caused by severe heart disease that was exacerbated by Alzheimer’s disease and kidney disease. The New Mexico Department of Public Health conducted a health assessment on the property a week after the bodies were discovered on Feb. 26. They determined that dead rodents and their nests discovered in eight detached outbuildings on the Hackman property effectively turned it into a breeding ground for hantavirus. Hantavirus is usually spread through contact with rodent excrement. They found droppings in three garages, two casitas, and three sheds on the property. On top of this, inspectors uncovered live and dead rodents with nests in three more garages on the property. Two rodent-infested vehicles and numerous traps indicated that the rats may have been an ongoing issue.
A Michigan man was sentenced to eight months in prison Monday after he made a false bomb threat because he was upset his girlfriend’s family left him to pet sit while they went on a cruise, AP News reported. According to prosecutors, Joshua Lowe’s email forced Carnival Corp. to check over 1,000 rooms after the ship departed Miami in January 2024. “Anyone making a bomb threat should expect to be taken at his word. Fortunately, this particular hoax did not result in physical injury,” Nils Kessler, assistant U.S. attorney, said in a court filing. The 19-year-old was sentenced to prison during his appearance in federal court in Kalamazoo. “FBI agents traced the email address to Lowe, who was living with his girlfriend’s family,” Kessler said. “Lowe admitted he sent the message because he was upset that the family went on the cruise, while leaving him behind to care for their pets.” Lowe owned up to his mistake, apologizing in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney: “This is all my fault and take full responsibility.”
Lil Nas X Hospitalized After He ‘Lost Control’ of Half of His Face
Lil Nas X has revealed he has been hospitalized after a mysterious illness left the right side of his face completely paralyzed. Sharing an Instagram story from his hospital bed, the “Old Town Road” rapper told his 10.4 million followers: “This is me doing a full smile right now by the way. It’s like, what the f***? Bro, I can’t even laugh right now, bro. What the f***? Ah! Oh my God!” Several hours later, he shared another clip, zooming in on one side of his face and saying “we normal over here,” before panning across to the other side and saying “We crazy over here!” The video’s caption simply read “I’m so cooked.” But despite the confusion, the rapper appeared to be in high spirits and told his fans not to worry about him. “Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me!” he said. “Shake ur a** for me instead!” He later told his followers: “Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it.”
Cate Blanchett shocked fans this week by revealing that she’s “serious” about quitting acting. Speaking to Radio Times in an interview excerpt published Monday, Blanchett reflected on her decade-spanning career, plus her subsequent relationship to fame and how it’s impacted where she wants to go next. “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. [There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life,” the two-time Oscar winner shared. “When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you’ve said, pulled out and italicized, they sound really loud. I’m not that person... I’ve always felt like I’m on the periphery of things, so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere,” the 55-year-old star continued. “I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I’m in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed.” Blanchett recently starred opposite Michael Fassbender in spy thriller Black Bag.
A U.S. citizen received an email from the Department of Homeland Security that ordered her to self-deport from the country “immediately,” The Boston Globe reported. When Nicole Micheroni, an immigration attorney and partner at the Massachusetts law firm Cameron Micheroni & Silvia, first received the email Friday morning, she thought it was meant for one of her clients. “It took me a couple of minutes to realize it was sent to me instead of someone I represent,” Micheroni told the Globe. The subject line of the email read: “Notification of Termination of Parole,” and the body of the notice itself failed to specify a client name or case number. “DHS is terminating your parole,” the body of the email read. “Do not attempt to remain in the United States—the federal government will find you." DHS later confirmed that the notice was sent to Micheroni by mistake. A practicing immigration lawyer for 12 years, she told the Globe that she has never seen immigration parole terminated by email.
Kyren Lacy, the 24-year-old NFL draft prospect who died over the weekend from an apparent suicide, led police on a chase right before his death. The former Louisiana State University wide receiver was found dead in his crashed car after the Houston-area chase with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “Preliminary information indicates that Lacy shot himself during the pursuit and prior to the vehicle crashing,” officials stated. Less than an hour before, police were called by a female family member who claimed that the pair had argued and he had discharged a firearm into the ground. Lacy’s death came just two days before a grand jury was expected to hear his case of alleged involvement in a December car crash that killed a 78-year-old man. Lacy was later arrested and charged with negligent homicide, reckless operation of a vehicle, and felony hit-and-run with death, according to the New York Post. His attorney claimed that the athlete “was crushed under the weight of an irresponsible and prejudiced process.”