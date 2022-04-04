Lil Nas X, Saweetie, and Halsey Rock the Grammys Red Carpet

On the Grammys red carpet, H.E.R wore a flaming jumpsuit, Billy Porter was in ruffled hot pink, Halsey channeled Alexis Colby, and Lil Nas X showed the power of glammed-up white.

Elizabeth Hunt Brockway

Editorial Visual Director

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

After the drama of the Oscars last week (and listen, in this article, we are talking, to save all our sanities, just about the fashion), the Grammys seemed relatively restrained until Lil Nas X appeared, all in white, handsome, bejeweled, with some gorgeous metallic blue white shadow.

    Billie Eilish arrived in a kind of blooming black orchid, Halsey rejuvenated some Alexis Colby realness with her hat, and Olivia Rodrigo decided to go goth, care of Vivienne Westwood. Elsewhere, there was a lot of hot pink (merci, Saweetie and Billy Porter), and a lot of sharp white. Color still erupted at moments: H.E.R. flamed gorgeously, and Tayla Parx showed that any red carpet should just be, well, fun.

    Saweetie.

    Amy Sussman/Getty

    Lil Nas X.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty

    Billy Porter.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty

    Justin and Hailey Bieber.

    Amy Sussman/Getty

    Lady Gaga.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    SZA.

    Amy Sussman/Getty

    Lenny Kravitz.

    ANGELA WEISS/Getty

    Megan Thee Stallion

    Kevin Mazur/Getty

    Dua Lipa

    Amy Sussman/Getty

    Billie Eilish.

    ANGELA WEISS/Getty

    Jon Batiste

    Amy Sussman/Getty

    Chloe Bailey

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    Olivia Rodrigo.

    Jeff Kravitz/Getty

    Doja Cat.

    CBS Photo Archive/Getty

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

    Amy Sussman/Getty

    Cynthia Erivo.

    ANGELA WEISS/Getty

    Chrissy Teigen

    Amy Sussman/Getty

    Jared Leto

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    Rachel Zegler

    Kevin Mazur/Getty

    Yola.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty

    Rita Ora

    ANGELA WEISS/Getty

    Tinashe

    Jeff Kravitz/Getty

    Ben Platt

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    Elle King.

    Amy Sussman

    Trevor Noah

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    H.E.R.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty

    Sofia Carson

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    DJ Marshmello.

    ANGELA WEISS/Getty

    Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    Tayla Parx

    ANGELA WEISS/Getty

    Halsey.

    Amy Sussman/Getty

    Leslie Odom Jr.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    Snoh Aalegra

    Jeff Kravitz/Getty

    Carrie Underwood.

    Amy Sussman/Getty

    Angelique Kidjo

    ANGELA WEISS/Getty

    Tiffany Haddish.

    Amy Sussman/Getty

    Diplo.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    Donatella Versace

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    Brandi Carlile.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    BTS.

    Lester Cohen/Getty

    Doechii.

    ANGELA WEISS/Getty

    Lily Aldridge.

    Amy Sussman/Getty

    Leon Bridges.

    Lester Cohen/Getty

    Addison Rae.

    Amy Sussman/Getty

    Cheri Moon.

    ANGELA WEISS/Getty

    Kelsea Ballerini.

    Lester Cohen/Getty