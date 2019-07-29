CHEAT SHEET
GOLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Is Now the Longest-Running No. 1 Single in History
Lil Nas X is riding the charts ’til he can’t no more. The singer and rapper’s breakout hit “Old Town Road” made history on the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday, breaking the record for the longest number of weeks in the No. 1 spot with 17 consecutive weeks. The feat dethroned the previous record of 16 weeks, which was jointly held by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber for “Despacito” in a tie with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men for the collaboration “One Sweet Day.” The song previously broke a streaming record after garnering 143 million plays in one week. “Old Town Road” has maintained relevancy through numerous remixes, the most prolific of which was with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. Since then, Young Thug, 12-year-old yodeler Mason Ramsey, and Diplo have all sampled the track.