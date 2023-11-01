Lil Nas X’s Shocking Halloween Costume Disgusts Some Fans
BLOODY HELL
Ever the nonconformist, Lil Nas X debuted a highly original Halloween costume Tuesday night—horrifying some fans and delighting others. The artist stepped out as a bloody tampon, posting a video of himself to Instagram strutting down the street with a long white rope attached to a fake vagina. Social media wasn’t sure what to think. “I enjoy this look but the fact that you personally have never experienced the stigma, shame or pain involved with having a period makes me pause and think……. But why though?” one user wrote. Another said: “Not everything is a message. Sometimes a rose is just a rose, not a symbol of love. We can appreciate things in different perspectives. I’m a feminist but I won’t politicize everything, it’s not healthy!”