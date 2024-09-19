Lil Pump Says Instagram Blocked Him for Trump Post: ‘They Tryna Censor Me’
‘FREE MY IG’
Lil Pump clearly didn’t hold it against Donald Trump when he mistakenly called him “Lil Pimp” at a 2020 MAGA rally, but now the Miami rapper has a beef with Instagram for blocking him after he posted a pro-Trump message on the platform. “They tryna censor me,” he wrote on X with a grab of the suspension notice that was picked up and reposted by Donald Trump Jr. “Free my ig,” Lil Pump posted later, with the less helpful, “F*** Taylor Swift.” Whoever suspended the account clearly wasn’t a Swiftie, because it was back up a few hours later. “my IG is back thanks for the support everyone. never should have been suspended to begin with,” the rap star posted on X. Word is he’s planning to release a pro-Trump track with the support of the campaign team. It’s unlikely Trump will forget his name now; Lil Pump has a tattoo on his upper thigh of the mugshot taken of the former president following his arrest in Georgia last year.