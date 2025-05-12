Lil Wayne Tosses Out Longtime Girlfriend on Mother’s Day

Lil Wayne’s girlfriend has accused the rapper of breaking up with her by text message and kicking her and her teenage daughter out of their family home on Mother’s Day, the New York Post reported. Model Denise Bidot, 38, shared a message to her Instagram Stories on Sunday that said, “Breaking up with someone on Mother’s Day is diabolical.” In a follow-up video, Bidot explained that 42-year-old Wayne, whose legal name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had dumped her via text message and instructed his assistants to move her and her daughter’s stuff out of their home. Her teenage daughter Joselyn Adams, whom Bidot shares with an ex, confirmed the story in the video. “If y’all got lawyer recommendations, please send them,” she said. “This man has actually laid a f---ing hand on me,” she said in a follow-up video. “I thought it was a mistake, but I know other women he’s put his hands on.” Wayne and Bidot have dated off and on since 2020, but they were living together as a family with Adams, according to the video. The rapper also has four children with four different women. His reps have so far not responded to the New York Post‘s request for comment.

Denise Bidot said Lil Wayne broke up with her via text message and kicked her and her daughter out of their home. Screenshot/Instagram/Denise Marie Bidot

In two follow-up videos, Bidot wrote that her original post was real and Lil Wayne had sent his assistants to pack up her things. Screenshot/Instagram/Denise Marie Bidot

New York Post