    Lilibet Finally Meets Her Grandpa Prince Charles

    Tom Sykes

    Royalist Correspondent

    Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Prince Charles and his wife Camilla finally met his granddaughter Lilibet when Harry and Meghan traveled to the U.K. for the platinum jubilee celebrations at the start of the month. News of the meeting will build hopes of a reconciliation between Harry and his father after Harry said his father had been “trapped” in the institution of monarchy and had cut him off financially. Someone described as “a senior royal source” told the Telegraph: “It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain. The Prince, of course, hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him. He hadn’t met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing. What grandparent wouldn't think that was a good day all round?”

