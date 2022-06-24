Major Texas Abortion Fund Pauses Money for Abortions After Roe Is Overturned
ON HOLD
The Lilith Fund, one of the most prominent abortion funds in Texas, ceased funding abortions temporarily Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. Texas is one of 22 states with an abortion ban on the books that could take effect quickly now that the decision is overturned. Because of this, the Lilith Fund said in a statement, the fund was “forced to pause direct funding of abortion care” while it evaluated the impact of the decision. It would continue operating its hotline and building reproductive justice programming. “Today we are grieving, but tomorrow we will continue our fight,” said Executive Director Amanda Beatriz Williams in a statement. “And while we are forced to comply with the law, abortion funds are experts in building power in our communities and we aren’t going to stop showing up for pregnant Texans.”