Fashion

Lily James, Quinta Brunson, Zendaya, and Nicholas Braun Rock the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

RAZZLE DAZZLE

The 2022 Emmys red carpet was a riot of celebrity dress-up with glitter, intricate beading, shimmer, drama, color, and sleek sharpness all on vivid display.

Elizabeth Hunt Brockway

Editorial Visual Director

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Lily James

Lily James

CHRIS DELMAS/Getty

Astonishing, fantastic, we’re dead etc. As James said, “It’s gold, coppery, shiny Versace and I love it.”

Zendaya

A fabulous, classic black strapless Valentino gown with corseted bodice, a bow and peplum, along with a full skirt featuring pockets. Yes, we are euphoric.

Zendaya

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Bruson

ROBYN BECK/Getty

In custom Dolce and Gabbana, intended to be “va-va voom and respectful… beautiful, sexy, and proud; teeny, tiny Jessica Rabbit.”

Nicholas Braun

Nicholas Braun

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Cousin Greg from Succession was all in white, apparently 800 foot tall, and we fainted. He’s actually 6 foot 7, and said the suit was by “Christian Dior, a new designer…” He said he was always surprised when people said they love Succession, because he never watched tv—a brave admission at the Emmys. “I haven’t seen a lot of people’s stuff, so I hope I don’t have to lie a lot tonight.”

Jean Smart

Jean Smart

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

In stunning, white Christian Siriano. Said she was “amazed at the breadth of the audience we’ve (Hacks) attracted... it’s astonishing humbling and thrilling.

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The host of the show said he had been rehearsing since Thursday, and was now ready to go and host this thing.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried

Frazer Harrison/Getty

“I’m a mermaid tonight,” she said. The Armani Privé helps.

Hannah Einbinder

Hannah Einbinder

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Rocking custom Rodarte. The wonderful Hacks star intends to “probably have some hot Cheetos in my bed” later. We feel seen.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning

Trae Patton/NBC

Beautiful custom gown by the costume designer Sharon Long, who designs her costumes on The Great. The mission, said Fanning, was to create something with the great costume designers of yore, like Edith Head, in mind. Mission accomplished!

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Stunning in Elie Saab.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

In striking, custom Louis Vuitton.

Sydney Sweeney

White sheath dress by Oscar de la Renta with train!

Sydney Sweeney

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Mint green gown by Christian Siriano, who went to Lynskey’s house to do the fitting: “The sweetest man alive. I adore him.” Lynskey said Siriano had made something for her body that made her feel both “princessy and also a bad bitch… My husband said, ‘That’s sexy. That’s what you want.’”

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph

CHRIS DELMAS/Getty

Her outfit was, she said, to prove that Black was anything but basic, telling viewers to hold on to, and work towards their dreams. “You must believe in yourself, get up off the sidelines of your own life, and put up the good fight for you.”

Robin Thede

Robin Thede

Frazer Harrison/Getty

In custom, lovely aquamarine Christian Siriano.

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario

CHRIS DELMAS/Getty

The White Lotus star was in Dior Haute Couture. “I put it on and didn’t need to try anything else on. It’s hand-beaded, and I feel gorgeous in it.”

Connie Britton

Connie Britton

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

In fitted and pretty darn dreamy Monique Lhuillier, and extremely happy to have her hair up on such a warm evening, she said.

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Himesh Patel

Himesh Patel

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Charming and handsome in his suit, the star is still adored by many for his fame-making role as Tamwar Masood from EastEnders.

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

The Ted Lasso star in Dolce and Gabbana, with sneakers hidden underneath all that tulle, sensible person. She said she thought the next, third, season of the hit show may be the last.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

In Jean Paul Gaultier Couture, and in its Madonna iconic cone-bra stylings was, said Cox, an homage to high fashion and pop culture.

Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Laverne Cox on E! clearly liked her interviewee, and we get it. Excellent wearer of tuxes!

Issa Rae

Issa Rae

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Said she wanted to “keep it simple,” and felt “really elegant” in her gown to celebrate the last season of the wonderful Insecure. She was, as ever at awards’ shows, “rooting for everyone black.”

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

The SNL cast member gave the callout for Cher to host the show. We agree.

Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

The lovely-seeming Barry star was wearing his “lucky yellow tie,” and was first Emmy-nominated as the Fonz 46 years ago. This is his third nomination.

Asked what he would tell his younger self, he said: “Have the best time like you did, but when you’re not in character relax. I was not as relaxed as I should have been.”

Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon

CHRIS DELMAS/Getty

“You’re so stunning,” she said to Laverne Cox, kissing her hand and microphone. SNL really is a “family,” she added, while saying the new Barbie movie she’s in was “everything.”

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Apparently, much double-sided tape helped this creation stay together.

Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rothwell

CHRIS DELMAS/Getty

Laura Linney

Laura Linney

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Megan Stalter

Megan Stalter

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Natalie Zea

Natalie Zea

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

In red Naeem Khan, and it felt “like an elevated nightgown.”

Phil Dunster

Phil Dunster

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

RuPaul and Michelle Visage

RuPaul and Michelle Visage

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/Getty

Brett Goldstein

Brett Goldstein

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Molly Shannon

Molly Shannon

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Liv Hewson

Liv Hewson

Phil Faraone/GA/Getty

Kristen Schaal

Kristen Schaal

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Geena Davis

Geena Davis

Trae Patton/NBC

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jung Ho-yeon

Jung Ho-yeon

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield

CHRIS DELMAS/Getty

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sarah Niles

Sarah Niles

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Julia Garner

Julia Garner

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Rhea Seehorn

Rhea Seehorn

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Steven Martin and Martin Short

Momodu Mansaray

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

CHRIS DELMAS/Getty

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh

Mark Von Holden/NBC/Getty

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Jake Lacy

Jake Lacy

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett

CHRIS DELMAS/Getty

Jerrod Carmichael

Jerrod Carmichael

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco

CHRIS DELMAS/Getty

Juno Temple

Juno Temple

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Momodu Mansaray