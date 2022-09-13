Lily James, Quinta Brunson, Zendaya, and Nicholas Braun Rock the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Lily James

Astonishing, fantastic, we’re dead etc. As James said, “It’s gold, coppery, shiny Versace and I love it.”

Zendaya

A fabulous, classic black strapless Valentino gown with corseted bodice, a bow and peplum, along with a full skirt featuring pockets. Yes, we are euphoric.

Quinta Brunson

In custom Dolce and Gabbana, intended to be “va-va voom and respectful… beautiful, sexy, and proud; teeny, tiny Jessica Rabbit.”

Nicholas Braun

Cousin Greg from Succession was all in white, apparently 800 foot tall, and we fainted. He’s actually 6 foot 7, and said the suit was by “Christian Dior, a new designer…” He said he was always surprised when people said they love Succession, because he never watched tv—a brave admission at the Emmys. “I haven’t seen a lot of people’s stuff, so I hope I don’t have to lie a lot tonight.”

Jean Smart

In stunning, white Christian Siriano. Said she was “amazed at the breadth of the audience we’ve (Hacks) attracted... it’s astonishing humbling and thrilling.

Kenan Thompson

The host of the show said he had been rehearsing since Thursday, and was now ready to go and host this thing.

Amanda Seyfried

“I’m a mermaid tonight,” she said. The Armani Privé helps.

Hannah Einbinder

Rocking custom Rodarte. The wonderful Hacks star intends to “probably have some hot Cheetos in my bed” later. We feel seen.

Elle Fanning

Beautiful custom gown by the costume designer Sharon Long, who designs her costumes on The Great. The mission, said Fanning, was to create something with the great costume designers of yore, like Edith Head, in mind. Mission accomplished!

Kerry Washington

Stunning in Elie Saab.

Sarah Paulson

In striking, custom Louis Vuitton.

Sydney Sweeney

White sheath dress by Oscar de la Renta with train!

Melanie Lynskey

Mint green gown by Christian Siriano, who went to Lynskey’s house to do the fitting: “The sweetest man alive. I adore him.” Lynskey said Siriano had made something for her body that made her feel both “princessy and also a bad bitch… My husband said, ‘That’s sexy. That’s what you want.’”

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Her outfit was, she said, to prove that Black was anything but basic, telling viewers to hold on to, and work towards their dreams. “You must believe in yourself, get up off the sidelines of your own life, and put up the good fight for you.”

Robin Thede

In custom, lovely aquamarine Christian Siriano.

Alexandra Daddario

The White Lotus star was in Dior Haute Couture. “I put it on and didn’t need to try anything else on. It’s hand-beaded, and I feel gorgeous in it.”

Connie Britton

In fitted and pretty darn dreamy Monique Lhuillier, and extremely happy to have her hair up on such a warm evening, she said.

Christina Ricci

Himesh Patel

Charming and handsome in his suit, the star is still adored by many for his fame-making role as Tamwar Masood from EastEnders.

Hannah Waddingham

The Ted Lasso star in Dolce and Gabbana, with sneakers hidden underneath all that tulle, sensible person. She said she thought the next, third, season of the hit show may be the last.

Laverne Cox

In Jean Paul Gaultier Couture, and in its Madonna iconic cone-bra stylings was, said Cox, an homage to high fashion and pop culture.

Seth Meyers

Laverne Cox on E! clearly liked her interviewee, and we get it. Excellent wearer of tuxes!

Issa Rae

Said she wanted to “keep it simple,” and felt “really elegant” in her gown to celebrate the last season of the wonderful Insecure. She was, as ever at awards’ shows, “rooting for everyone black.”

Bowen Yang

The SNL cast member gave the callout for Cher to host the show. We agree.

Henry Winkler

The lovely-seeming Barry star was wearing his “lucky yellow tie,” and was first Emmy-nominated as the Fonz 46 years ago. This is his third nomination.

Asked what he would tell his younger self, he said: “Have the best time like you did, but when you’re not in character relax. I was not as relaxed as I should have been.”

Kate McKinnon

“You’re so stunning,” she said to Laverne Cox, kissing her hand and microphone. SNL really is a “family,” she added, while saying the new Barbie movie she’s in was “everything.”

Rachel Brosnahan

Apparently, much double-sided tape helped this creation stay together.

Natasha Rothwell

Laura Linney

Shonda Rhimes

Megan Stalter

Natalie Zea

Bob Odenkirk

Kaitlyn Dever

In red Naeem Khan, and it felt “like an elevated nightgown.”

Phil Dunster

RuPaul and Michelle Visage

Brett Goldstein

Molly Shannon

Liv Hewson

Kristen Schaal

Geena Davis

Amy Poehler

Jung Ho-yeon

Andrew Garfield

Trevor Noah

Sarah Niles

Julia Garner

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Nicholas Hoult

Rhea Seehorn

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Jeremy Strong

Ariana DeBose

Sandra Oh

Sebastian Stan

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay

Jake Lacy

Angela Bassett

Jerrod Carmichael

Reese Witherspoon

Rosario Dawson

Nicole Byer

Kaley Cuoco

Juno Temple

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal