Lily-Rose Depp Makes Rare Comment About Dad Johnny at Cannes
‘SUPER EXCITED’
In a break from her usual public silence on her father, Lily-Rose Depp offered praise for Johnny Depp over his performance in Jeanne du Barry at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Johnny played King Louis XV in the historical drama that earned him a standing ovation after its May 16 premiere. “I’m super happy for him,” Lily-Rose told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m super excited, and it’s so awesome that we get to do projects that we’re super proud of.” Lily-Rose doesn’t often comment on her father, who reportedly had to be “cleaned up” for Cannes after social media users berated his appearance ahead of the film premiere. Johnny made headlines in 2022 after winning his highly publicized trial against ex-wife Amber Heard but insisted at Cannes that he “didn’t go anywhere” when critics and audiences started talking about his acting “comeback” post-trial.