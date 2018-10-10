Limo Driver in Fatal Crash Repeatedly Expressed Concern Over Vehicle Safety: Wife

Scott Lisinicchia, the driver in the limo crash that killed him and 19 others in upstate New York last Saturday, repeatedly expressed concerns about the safety of the vehicles he was given by Prestige Limousine, his wife said in an interview Wednesday. Kim Lisinicchia told CBS News she repeatedly heard her husband say “I’m not going to drive this, like this. You need to get me another car.” But eventually, she said, Scott “trusted in what the limo company said, that the cars were all right.” In this instance, the car was not all right: The vehicle that barreled through a T-stop last Saturday and rammed an SUV had failed an inspection by the New York Department of Motor Vehicles and was deemed unfit for operation. Kim Lisinicchia also contested Prestige Limousine’s claim that her husband might have misjudged his ability to stop: “He was in excellent health. He was an excellent driver. For over 20-plus years, he drove a tractor trailer,” she said, adding that “I feel for these victims. I am in no way trying to make it seem like it’s about me or my husband. I just want my husband to be vindicated. I have to stand for him, ’cause nobody else will.” State police and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the crash, which was the deadliest transportation accident in almost a decade.
