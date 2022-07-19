Limp Bizkit Postpones Tour After Fred Durst's ‘Unexpected’ Medical Issue
‘DO MORE TESTS’
Limp Bizkit have decided to postpone their summer tour through Europe out of concern for Fred Durst’s health, the frontman said Sunday. The nu-metal band took to Instagram on Sunday to tell fans that Durst’s unspecified “personal health concerns” had led his doctor to advise an “immediate break from touring.” The musicians also included a link to a video from Durst, in which the rocker explained “in preparation” for the tour, he had taken several routine tests. Then his physician had sent him a letter, he added, asking him “to stay close by to do some more tests.” Durst, 51, said that he was confident everything was going to be OK. “That being said, this was very unexpected news and I'm so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you,” he said, promising to work on rescheduling tour dates. A five-man outfit, Limp Bizkit was formed in 1994 and dropped their most recent and sixth album, Still Sucks, in Oct. 2021.